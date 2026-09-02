Kota girl dies at AIIMS Delhi after 13-year surgery wait

Tanvi was admitted to AIIMS on August 24 after discussions with doctors about a possible heart-lung transplant.

She underwent an endoscopy on Monday as part of the transplant work-up.

However, her condition deteriorated early Tuesday when she complained of fatigue and weakness, becoming cyanotic with oxygen saturation falling to 48%, Dr. V Devagourou, head of department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), said.

Despite efforts to revive her after she suffered a hypoxic spell resulting in cardiac arrest, she died.