Kota girl dies at AIIMS Delhi after 13-year surgery wait
What's the story
A 15-year-old girl from Kota, Rajasthan, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday. The girl, Tanvi, had been visiting the hospital since she was two years old for a complex congenital heart defect. Her father, Mukesh Pariyani, has alleged that surgery dates were fixed and later changed but the corrective procedure was never done.
Medical evaluation
Her condition deteriorated early Tuesday morning
Tanvi was admitted to AIIMS on August 24 after discussions with doctors about a possible heart-lung transplant.
She underwent an endoscopy on Monday as part of the transplant work-up.
However, her condition deteriorated early Tuesday when she complained of fatigue and weakness, becoming cyanotic with oxygen saturation falling to 48%, Dr. V Devagourou, head of department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), said.
Despite efforts to revive her after she suffered a hypoxic spell resulting in cardiac arrest, she died.
Medical explanation
Surgery ruled out in 2018 due to complex cardiac anatomy
According to TOI, Dr. V Devagourou explained that Tanvi had been diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) with pulmonary atresia in 2012, and surgery was evaluated for 2013.
However, surgery was ruled out in 2018 due to her complex cardiac anatomy.
The doctor had previously informed TOI that she was not a candidate for corrective surgery since the pulmonary arteries were virtually absent and surgery might be lethal if the anatomy were not suitable.
Allegations and demands
Father demands investigation, alleges conspiracy
The parents, however, tell a different story.
Pariyani alleged that hospital staff asked him for documents repeatedly and pressured him to take discharge at various points.
He also alleged a conspiracy and demanded an investigation into the circumstances leading to his daughter's death.
Pariyani has not yet taken his daughter's body from the hospital, saying he wants answers on the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death.
Father
Father's claims
Speaking to ANI, the father said they visited the hospital for the first time on October 10, 2012, at the OPD.
He said they were initially referred to Dr. Sachin Talwar, who asked him to deposit money and blood, assuring that he would operate.
He deposited them on April 4, 2014.
Then after the OPD visit, he was given an operation date.
However, when they went on September 2, 2015, they were told the operation would be done after Diwali.
Twitter Post
Parents' interview
#WATCH | Delhi | On the death of a 15-year-old teenager due to alleged delay in treatment at AIIMS Delhi, father Mukesh Pariyani says, “…I had come to AIIMS, Delhi, for my daughter's treatment. I visited for the first time on October 10, 2012, to the OPD. After that, I went to… pic.twitter.com/meFC0F6KjT— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026
Claims
'Kept running tests, but operation never happened'
He said this back-and-forth continued in 2023, 2025, 2026 prompting him to file complaints.
After the 2025 complaint, they were asked to come on July 28, 2025.
But when they went, the doctor was on leave again and they were later told that the child would manage on medication alone and had no issues.
"They kept running tests, but the operation never happened," he said.
"I want the strictest possible action to be taken...I demand an inquiry; I want justice..."