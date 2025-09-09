Rajasthan to see sharp drop in rainfall
Rajasthan's weather is about to change gears. Starting Tuesday, the meteorological center in Jaipur says the state will see a sharp drop in rainfall.
After days of heavy downpours, eastern districts like Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur can expect much lighter showers—just a few scattered spots might get some rain this week.
Over in western Rajasthan, things are drying up even more with mainly dry weather expected from Thursday.
Mount Abu saw heaviest rain in western Rajasthan
Sirohi district just had its moment in the rain spotlight—Mount Abu clocked 65mm in 24 hours, topping western Rajasthan.
A few other places saw light to moderate showers too.
But this marks a real shift: most districts are now heading into at least a week of dry weather, so don't count on those big rains returning anytime soon.