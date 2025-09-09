Rajasthan to see sharp drop in rainfall India Sep 09, 2025

Rajasthan's weather is about to change gears. Starting Tuesday, the meteorological center in Jaipur says the state will see a sharp drop in rainfall.

After days of heavy downpours, eastern districts like Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur can expect much lighter showers—just a few scattered spots might get some rain this week.

Over in western Rajasthan, things are drying up even more with mainly dry weather expected from Thursday.