Rajasthan toddler dies of Chandipura virus after Gujarat treatment
A two-year-old girl from Rajasthan died from the Chandipura virus after being treated in Gujarat.
She was one of 12 confirmed cases reported across Gujarat and Rajasthan this year, with eight deaths so far, according to Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya.
There have been 63 suspected cases in Gujarat.
Gujarat expands health checks and dusting
The Chandipura virus spreads mainly through sandfly bites and can cause high fever, vomiting, and seizures: young children are most at risk.
Gujarat is stepping up health checks and dusting is also being carried out on a war footing in kutcha houses and around cattle sheds to control sandflies.
Parents are being urged to get medical help right away if their child shows symptoms, especially during monsoon season when the virus is more active.
Hospitals have adequate ICU beds for children, essential medicines, and ventilators had been ensured to handle new cases.