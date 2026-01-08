Next Article
Rajasthan woman constable accuses 3 cops, 1 civilian of rape
India
A woman constable in Rajasthan's Churu district has accused three police officers and a civilian of raping her back in 2017, when she was posted at Sardarshahar police station.
She recently filed a complaint with the Churu Superintendent of Police, leading to a rape case being registered this week.
Who's involved and what happens next
The accused are Sub-Inspector Subhash (then the Sardarshahar SHO), constables Ravindra and Jaiveer, plus a civilian named Vikki.
Siddhmukh SHO Imran Khan confirmed the case is now official. He also mentioned that the woman is currently suspended for indiscipline.
Right now, authorities are investigating the allegations against these officers.