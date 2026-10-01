Rajbir Singh Ghuman seeks legal remedy alleging CBI lacked approval

Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is taking legal action after the CBI raided his home in Sangrur on October 6.

He says the agency did not get the required government approval before searching his place, a step he believes is essential under anti-corruption law.

The FIR was filed late at night on October 5, and the raid happened less than a day later while he was not home.