Rajbir Singh Ghuman seeks legal remedy alleging CBI lacked approval
Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is taking legal action after the CBI raided his home in Sangrur on October 6.
He says the agency did not get the required government approval before searching his place, a step he believes is essential under anti-corruption law.
The FIR was filed late at night on October 5, and the raid happened less than a day later while he was not home.
Ghuman seeks probe pause pending approvals
Ghuman argues that official rules protect public servants from investigations like this unless there is prior approval or an on-the-spot arrest in a trap case.
He points out that even the Supreme Court says these rules apply where a court directs registration of an FIR; even then, investigation must remain subject to Section 17A approval requirements.
Now, he wants either a pause or a complete stop on the investigation until these steps are followed, questioning whether the CBI handled things in this wider corruption probe.