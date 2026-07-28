Rajesh, 37, allegedly died by suicide at Bengaluru metro station

A sad incident unfolded Monday evening when Rajesh, a 37-year-old former journalist, allegedly died by suicide at Huskur Road Metro station in Bengaluru.

He jumped in front of a train around 5:50pm disrupting Yellow Line services for nearly two hours, though trains continued to operate between Electronic City and Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road stations.

Despite the train driver's quick reaction, the accident could not be stopped.