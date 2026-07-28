Rajesh, 37, allegedly died by suicide at Bengaluru metro station
India
A sad incident unfolded Monday evening when Rajesh, a 37-year-old former journalist, allegedly died by suicide at Huskur Road Metro station in Bengaluru.
He jumped in front of a train around 5:50pm disrupting Yellow Line services for nearly two hours, though trains continued to operate between Electronic City and Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road stations.
Despite the train driver's quick reaction, the accident could not be stopped.
Police probe Rajesh's death, commuters refunded
Rajesh had previously worked with an online news portal and had also been involved in content creation, but was unemployed at the time.
Police are looking into what might have led him here.
Metro staff helped commuters with alternate travel options during the disruption, and refunds were issued for affected passengers.