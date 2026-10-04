Rajkot AIIMS resident doctors strike after intern alleges molestation
India
Resident doctors at Rajkot AIIMS staged a strike this week after a 25-year-old female MBBS intern accused a nursing staff member of molestation in a dressing room on September 30.
The incident brought immediate protests, with doctors demanding strict action and highlighting the importance of safety for everyone at work.
Doctors demand termination, arrest ends strike
About 50 to 60 resident doctors called for the accused nursing staff member's termination and made their demands clear to hospital leadership.
The strike ended once police arrested the staffer and AIIMS officials promised proper action.
Police are still investigating, reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements.