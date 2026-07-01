Rajkot city officials face scrutiny over 27.2L refreshments, 3cr bills

SIT probes 10L tents 22L videography

Other big-ticket items include almost ₹10 lakh for tent setups and a hefty ₹22 lakh for videography and drone coverage.

The way these payments were handled (like refreshments billed to the Flower and Garden Department and water to the Cultural Department) has people raising eyebrows.

Now, a Special Investigation Team is digging into all these expenses to check if everything was done by the book.