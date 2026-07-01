Rajkot city officials face scrutiny over 27.2L refreshments, 3cr bills
Rajkot's city officials are in the spotlight after their recent Jangleshwar demolition drive racked up over ₹3 crore in bills.
What's catching everyone's eye? Nearly ₹27.2 lakh went just for refreshments: think more than 21,000 cups of tea, thousands of lunch plates, and sweets for workers and media.
On top of that, ₹12.4 lakh was spent on small bottles of water.
SIT probes 10L tents 22L videography
Other big-ticket items include almost ₹10 lakh for tent setups and a hefty ₹22 lakh for videography and drone coverage.
The way these payments were handled (like refreshments billed to the Flower and Garden Department and water to the Cultural Department) has people raising eyebrows.
Now, a Special Investigation Team is digging into all these expenses to check if everything was done by the book.