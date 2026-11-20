Rajkot officer Narendra Singh Mahendra Singh Jadeja arrested for molestation
A 55-year-old police officer in Rajkot, Narendra Singh Mahendra Singh Jadeja, has been arrested for allegedly molesting two eight-year-old girls from police families.
He reportedly lured them to a clothing store and showed them obscene videos.
Police acted quickly after complaints were filed, registering cases under the POCSO Act.
Multiple police families accuse officer Jadeja
As the investigation unfolded, a seven-year-old girl revealed she was also molested by Jadeja last year. Her family noticed her fear and reported him.
Another police family has now accused him of similar misconduct during lessons with his daughter.
The case is being thoroughly investigated to establish the circumstances surrounding both incidents and examine the allegations against the accused.