Rajkot scooter crash kills Mitesh Vaghela and Kavitaben, daughter injured
A heartbreaking accident in Rajkot, Gujarat, on November 24 took the lives of Mitesh Vaghela and his pregnant wife Kavitaben while they were riding a scooter.
Their five-year-old daughter was also on the scooter. She survived but is seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment.
Truck driver fled scene, police investigating
The truck driver involved left his vehicle and ran from the scene. Police have launched an investigation to find him and understand what happened.
Authorities say they are focused on the investigation, while the young girl is receiving treatment.