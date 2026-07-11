Rajkumar arrested in Daivalaguda Telangana after allegedly killing 6 people
India
A 28-year-old man named Rajkumar has been arrested in Daivalaguda village, Telangana, after allegedly killing six people, his wife Sarita, their two young children, and three members of a neighbor's family.
The incident happened early on July 11 and has left the local community in shock.
Investigators link killings to alleged molestation
Police say Rajkumar was out on bail after being accused of molesting a minor from the neighbor's family.
Investigators believe he killed the victims in retaliation for the case filed against him.
Rajkumar reportedly confessed to his parents, who then told authorities, leading to his arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.