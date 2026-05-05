Rajnandgaon traffic police foil abduction attempt on Phoolbasan Bai Yadav
Padma Shri recipient and well-known social worker Phoolbasan Bai Yadav had a scary morning in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.
She was tricked into a car by someone pretending a selfie was needed for a person with a disability, but once inside, her hands were tied and her mouth gagged.
Thankfully, quick-thinking traffic police stopped the car during a routine check and recognized her, ending the abduction attempt before things got worse.
Khushbu Sahu questioned over self-help funds
The main suspect, Khushbu Sahu, had been in touch with Yadav for four months and is believed to be linked to self-help groups.
Police are now questioning Sahu and two others (another woman and the driver) about possible illegal fund collection through these groups.
The investigation is still ongoing, so more details could come out soon.