Rajnath Singh at INS Mahendragiri commissioning says AI complements platforms India Jul 11, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the battles of tomorrow will blend artificial intelligence (AI) with traditional military strength.

At the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam, he pointed out that while tech is changing how wars are fought, old-school strategies and platforms still matter.

In his words, "New technologies and conventional platforms are not opposed to each other, but supplement each other, complete each other. Without conventional platforms, new technologies are incomplete in themselves."