Rajnath Singh at INS Mahendragiri commissioning says AI complements platforms
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the battles of tomorrow will blend artificial intelligence (AI) with traditional military strength.
At the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam, he pointed out that while tech is changing how wars are fought, old-school strategies and platforms still matter.
In his words, "New technologies and conventional platforms are not opposed to each other, but supplement each other, complete each other. Without conventional platforms, new technologies are incomplete in themselves."
Mazagon-built INS Mahendragiri enters service
INS Mahendragiri, India's newest stealth frigate and the sixth Project 17A frigate, officially joined the Navy this Saturday.
Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, it can hit speeds up to 28 knots and is ready for multimission action at sea.
Singh also gave a shout-out to Andhra Pradesh for becoming a major hub for defense manufacturing, helping India reach these big milestones.