Rajnath Singh calls INS Udaygiri, Himgiri 'big step' for India

Singh on need for self-reliance in defense

Singh highlighted that the new frigates make India's seas safer for vital things like oil and gas transport.

He praised their multi-role abilities—from defense to disaster relief—and pointed out that India's Warship Design Bureau is aiming to double its shipbuilding pace after designing 100 ships over 50 years.

He also stressed India's push for self-reliance in defense, saying the country is ready for any challenge while still hoping for peace.