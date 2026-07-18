Rajnath Singh calls Operation Sindoor big win for Indian defense
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Operation Sindoor a big win for India's own defense technology, saying it showed how far the country has come in building and using advanced systems like Akash Teer and BrahMos missiles.
He credited ongoing modernization over the past 12 years, adding that this operation was a strong answer to terrorist threats and proof that India can rely on its own gear when it counts.
Rajnath Singh: defense production ₹1.78L/cr FY25-26
Singh pointed out that India's push for self-reliant manufacturing is paying off, with thousands of new items now made at home and annual defense production jumping from around ₹40,000 crore around 2014 to approximately ₹1.78 lakh crore by Financial Year (FY) 2025-26.
He set even bigger targets for the future.
Singh also said India is becoming a trusted security partner worldwide, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, thanks to stronger global ties and partnerships.