Rajnath Singh hails Operation Sindoor as homegrown defense tech victory

Defense policies helped over 2,200 technologies

Singh also talked about pushing research in AI, hypersonic weapons, and quantum tech to stay ahead.

He pointed out new policies (like free DRDO patents and scrapping transfer fees) that have helped more than 2,200 technologies reach industry.

With projects like the Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh and more than 280 companies showcasing their ideas at the event, it's clear India's defense sector is aiming higher than ever.