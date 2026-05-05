Rajnath Singh hails Operation Sindoor as homegrown defense tech victory
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called Operation Sindoor a big win for India's homegrown defense tech.
At the North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj, he highlighted how systems (like Akashteer, Akash missiles, and BrahMos) are proof that India can innovate and keep up with modern warfare.
Defense policies helped over 2,200 technologies
Singh also talked about pushing research in AI, hypersonic weapons, and quantum tech to stay ahead.
He pointed out new policies (like free DRDO patents and scrapping transfer fees) that have helped more than 2,200 technologies reach industry.
With projects like the Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh and more than 280 companies showcasing their ideas at the event, it's clear India's defense sector is aiming higher than ever.