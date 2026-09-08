Rajnath Singh in Colombo pledges India's support in tough times
India
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Sri Lanka and made it clear that India has Sri Lanka's back during tough times.
Speaking to the Indian community in Colombo, he talked about the deep cultural and historical ties between the two countries.
This visit is part of India's push to strengthen bonds with its neighbors through initiatives like Neighbourhood First.
Rajnath Singh lauds diaspora and economy
Singh called the Indian diaspora a bridge that keeps India-Sri Lanka friendship strong, and he's meeting local leaders to boost cooperation further.
He also highlighted India's recent economic wins (like 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026-27 and booming exports) and credited Prime Minister Modi for helping India earn global respect.