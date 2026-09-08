Rajnath Singh in Sri Lanka to strengthen defense maritime cooperation
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just landed in Sri Lanka for a three-day visit, the first by someone in his role in nearly four decades.
The trip is all about strengthening India-Sri Lanka relations, with a focus on defense teamwork and keeping the region's seas secure, as part of India's Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR initiatives.
INS Udaygiri docks in Colombo
Singh's arrival lines up with the Indian Navy frigate INS Udaygiri docking in Colombo.
Sri Lankan Navy personnel will visit the ship for capability familiarization, knowledge sharing, and onboard training, while the crew of INS Udaygiri will also take part in goodwill events with the Sri Lanka Navy and visit tourist and cultural sites, while Singh highlights how important Sri Lanka is as a partner for India, pointing to their deep historical ties and shared goals for regional security.