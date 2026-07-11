Rajnath Singh lauds Navy at Mahendragiri commissioning over ₹9,000cr shipments
During the recent West Asia crisis, the Indian Navy made sure 18 merchant ships carrying essential goods worth over ₹9,000 crore reached safely.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Navy at INS Mahendragiri's commissioning in Visakhapatnam, highlighting how it is not just about national security: it is also key to keeping India's economy moving.
As Singh put it, the operation showed the Indian Navy's capability to respond effectively to any crisis in the region.
Mahendragiri commissioning underscores homegrown naval tech
INS Mahendragiri, India's latest stealth frigate, was officially added to the Eastern Fleet on Saturday.
Designed and built in India, this ship can handle everything from defense missions to humanitarian work.
Its commissioning marks another step forward for homegrown tech and shows India is serious about being a "net security provider" in the Indo-Pacific region.