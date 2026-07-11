Rajnath Singh lauds Navy at Mahendragiri commissioning over ₹9,000cr shipments India Jul 11, 2026

During the recent West Asia crisis, the Indian Navy made sure 18 merchant ships carrying essential goods worth over ₹9,000 crore reached safely.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Navy at INS Mahendragiri's commissioning in Visakhapatnam, highlighting how it is not just about national security: it is also key to keeping India's economy moving.

As Singh put it, the operation showed the Indian Navy's capability to respond effectively to any crisis in the region.