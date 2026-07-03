Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council approves ₹52,000cr defense upgrade

Indian forces get anti-UAVs missiles drones

The Army will get anti-UAV systems to handle aerial threats and portable anti-tank missiles for tougher ground combat.

New surface-to-air missile systems and short-range air defense gear will help protect troops from attacks.

Tanks are getting extra protection too, plus jet-powered kamikaze drones to amp up electronic warfare.

The Navy gets new ground mines to slow down enemies and shipborne drones with better sensors; meanwhile, the Air Force will use high-altitude pseudo satellites for round-the-clock surveillance and communications.