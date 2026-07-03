Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council approves ₹52,000cr defense upgrade
India just okayed a massive ₹52,000 crore defense upgrade.
The Defence Acquisition Council, led by Rajnath Singh, gave the green light to new tech and gear for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
This move is all about making sure our forces are ready for today's security challenges with smarter systems like anti-drone tech, guided missiles, and advanced air defense.
Indian forces get anti-UAVs missiles drones
The Army will get anti-UAV systems to handle aerial threats and portable anti-tank missiles for tougher ground combat.
New surface-to-air missile systems and short-range air defense gear will help protect troops from attacks.
Tanks are getting extra protection too, plus jet-powered kamikaze drones to amp up electronic warfare.
The Navy gets new ground mines to slow down enemies and shipborne drones with better sensors; meanwhile, the Air Force will use high-altitude pseudo satellites for round-the-clock surveillance and communications.