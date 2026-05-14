Rajnath Singh, N Chandrababu Naidu launch AMCA infrastructure in Puttaparthi

AMCA targets stealth fighter jets

The AMCA project is all about building India's own fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, with technology such as mission simulations and advanced avionics on display.

Plus, there will be fresh investments in missiles, ammunition, and AI-powered drones, meaning more jobs and opportunities for young talent.

With its skilled workforce and strong industrial setup, Andhra Pradesh is aiming to lead India's push for self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) defense tech.