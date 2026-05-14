Rajnath Singh, N Chandrababu Naidu launch AMCA infrastructure in Puttaparthi
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are kicking off the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) program infrastructure on May 15 in Puttaparthi.
Alongside this, several new defense, aerospace, and drone manufacturing projects will be launched, putting Andhra Pradesh on the map for high-tech industries.
AMCA targets stealth fighter jets
The AMCA project is all about building India's own fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, with technology such as mission simulations and advanced avionics on display.
Plus, there will be fresh investments in missiles, ammunition, and AI-powered drones, meaning more jobs and opportunities for young talent.
With its skilled workforce and strong industrial setup, Andhra Pradesh is aiming to lead India's push for self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) defense tech.