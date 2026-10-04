Rajnath Singh proposes 'any time review' using real time data
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is pushing to make defense budgeting more flexible by moving from the usual yearly review to an "any time review."
Suggested at the Defence Accounts Department's 279th Annual Day Celebration, this change would use real-time data so decisions can be made faster and with timely and informed decision-making.
Defence Minister seeks digitized military systems
Singh also called for better technology in defense budgeting: think digitized systems and automation that connect the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
He highlighted the Saksham project for digitizing and integrating the Defence accounting and payment ecosystem, supporting the move toward "One Nation, One Function, One Application."
Plus, he praised teams for almost perfect budget spending and suggested automating grievance redressal through a conversational AI ecosystem covering chat, SMS, WhatsApp, email and phone calls, along with prompt resolution of grievances and court cases.