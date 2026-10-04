Rajnath Singh proposes 'any time review' using real time data

Singh also called for better technology in defense budgeting: think digitized systems and automation that connect the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

He highlighted the Saksham project for digitizing and integrating the Defence accounting and payment ecosystem, supporting the move toward "One Nation, One Function, One Application."

Plus, he praised teams for almost perfect budget spending and suggested automating grievance redressal through a conversational AI ecosystem covering chat, SMS, WhatsApp, email and phone calls, along with prompt resolution of grievances and court cases.