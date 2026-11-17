Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar head to Tokyo for 2+2 talks
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are heading to Tokyo for the fourth round of "2+2" talks with their Japanese counterparts on November 18-19.
The big focus? Strengthening strategic ties, boosting defense cooperation, and keeping the Indo-Pacific region open and secure.
India, Japan deepen defense technology cooperation
This meeting builds on several high-level chats from earlier this year, where both countries discussed teaming up on defense tech, stepping up joint military drills, and improving maritime security.
They're also looking at ways to work together more smoothly so their armed forces can operate better as a team.
Past talks have zeroed in on advancing defense equipment and technology collaboration, maritime security, enhancing the scale and complexity of joint exercises across all three services, and deepening industrial partnerships, with both sides stressing the need for peace and stability in the region.