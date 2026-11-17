This meeting builds on several high-level chats from earlier this year, where both countries discussed teaming up on defense tech, stepping up joint military drills, and improving maritime security.

They're also looking at ways to work together more smoothly so their armed forces can operate better as a team.

Past talks have zeroed in on advancing defense equipment and technology collaboration, maritime security, enhancing the scale and complexity of joint exercises across all three services, and deepening industrial partnerships, with both sides stressing the need for peace and stability in the region.