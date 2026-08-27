Rajnath Singh says defense manufacturing nearly quadrupled, exports near ₹39,000cr

India's defense manufacturing has nearly quadrupled in the last decade, jumping from ₹46,000 crore in 2014 to about ₹1.8 lakh crore.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared that exports have also soared, from just ₹1,000 crore to almost ₹39,000 crore.

The government now wants to hit ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2028-29 as part of its push for self-reliance through Aatmanirbhar Bharat.