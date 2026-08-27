Rajnath Singh says defense manufacturing nearly quadrupled, exports near ₹39,000cr
India's defense manufacturing has nearly quadrupled in the last decade, jumping from ₹46,000 crore in 2014 to about ₹1.8 lakh crore.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared that exports have also soared, from just ₹1,000 crore to almost ₹39,000 crore.
The government now wants to hit ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2028-29 as part of its push for self-reliance through Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Rajnath Singh lays ₹472cr tank facility
Singh also laid the foundation stone for a ₹472-crore tank overhaul facility at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur.
This ₹472 crore project can handle 80 T-72 and T-90 tanks each year, helping meet the Army's needs and supporting another key factory in Avadi.
Beyond military upgrades, the facility is expected to bring more local jobs and strengthen India's homegrown defense ecosystem.