Rajnath Singh says India has trade agreements with 38 countries
India now has trade agreements with 38 countries, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared during his visit to Sri Lanka.
The list features big names like the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and more, plus an interim framework with the United States in progress.
These deals aim to make it easier for Indian goods to reach global markets.
Rajnath Singh lauds India-EU FTA
Singh called the India-European Union free trade deal the "mother of all deals," saying it would give Indian companies greater access to the European market.
Most recent agreements have already kicked in, including those with the European Free Trade Association and the United Kingdom, while talks with the United States are still ongoing.
Singh's trip also focused on boosting defense ties between India and Sri Lanka.