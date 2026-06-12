Rajnath Singh says Sindhu waters won't reach patrons of terrorists
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called out Pakistan for backing terrorism, promising that India won't let Sindhu River waters flow to "the patrons of terrorists and enemies of humanity."
Speaking in Hyderabad, he referenced Operation Sindoor and defended the government's strong response after the Pahalgam terror attack, even calling out opposition leaders who questioned these moves.
Singh highlights exports and J&K progress
Singh also highlighted India's growing defense exports, ₹39,000 crore to 100 countries, and rising production.
He credited the removal of Article 370 for turning Jammu and Kashmir from a conflict zone into a hub for tourism, jobs, and new investments.
Pointing to peaceful festivals and reopened cinemas in the region, he said these are signs of real progress under the NDA government.