Rajnath Singh sets 2047 self-reliant defense tech target for India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just laid out a big goal: he wants the country to be self-reliant in critical defense technologies by 2047.
Speaking at a DRDO event, he said having technology that's essential for future security is essential and gives India an edge on the global stage.
Rajnath Singh pushes homegrown defense content
Singh's plan focuses on boosting homegrown content and getting everyone involved, from startups and MSMEs to big industry players and DRDO.
He highlighted the need for teamwork not just in making things, but also in research, design, and testing.
Technologies like AI and drones are at the heart of this vision.
Singh summed it up by calling for an Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) mindset: basically, thinking bigger so India can lead in defense tech for years to come.