Rajnath Singh sets 2047 self-reliant defense tech target for India

Singh's plan focuses on boosting homegrown content and getting everyone involved, from startups and MSMEs to big industry players and DRDO.

He highlighted the need for teamwork not just in making things, but also in research, design, and testing.

Technologies like AI and drones are at the heart of this vision.

Singh summed it up by calling for an Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) mindset: basically, thinking bigger so India can lead in defense tech for years to come.