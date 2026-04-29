Rajnath Singh urges dignity and respect at SCO meet India Apr 29, 2026

At the SCO Defense Ministers's Meeting in Kyrgyzstan, India's Rajnath Singh questioned whether a new world order is needed and called for a more orderly world built on dignity and respect, values he says are needed to stop conflicts from spiraling out of control.

His message comes as global tensions rise, especially with the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran situation, making many question if the current system is working.