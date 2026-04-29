Rajnath Singh urges dignity and respect at SCO meet
India
At the SCO Defense Ministers's Meeting in Kyrgyzstan, India's Rajnath Singh questioned whether a new world order is needed and called for a more orderly world built on dignity and respect, values he says are needed to stop conflicts from spiraling out of control.
His message comes as global tensions rise, especially with the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran situation, making many question if the current system is working.
Rajnath Singh urges dialogue, SCO unity
Singh pushed for more dialogue and less brute force, urging SCO countries to unite against terrorism and extremism.
He highlighted India's role in keeping the group balanced—not just following China's lead—and said that upholding fairness helps make the world more stable for everyone.