Rajnath Singh visits Sri Lanka September 8-10 to strengthen ties
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is off to Sri Lanka from September 8-10, aiming to boost the strong ties between the two countries.
He'll meet top Sri Lankan leaders and connect with the Indian community in Colombo, all part of efforts to keep India-Sri Lanka relations close and collaborative.
Singh to deepen maritime defense cooperation
Singh's visit focuses on stepping up defense and maritime cooperation, especially after India supported Sri Lanka during tough times like the economic crisis and Cyclone Ditwah in 2025.
He'll be joined by senior officials from Defense and External Affairs, showing how serious India is about building peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.