Rajnath Singh warns delays risk obsolescence as HAL delivers trainers
At a recent event, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called out delays in India's military projects, especially as HAL handed over two LCA Mk-1 trainers to the Air Force.
He urged Indian defense companies to stick to deadlines, warning that missing them could leave the country with outdated tech and higher costs.
As Singh put it, "Delays create (capability) gaps as those crucial defense requirements remain unaddressed. They also lead to cost escalation. The longer the delay, the higher the cost. At times, by the time we receive equipment based on a particular technology, more advanced technology has already emerged elsewhere in the world. What we have built may already be outdated by the time it reaches us." stressing that timely delivery is key for India's self-reliance.
GE Aerospace delays IAF Mk-1A deliveries
the IAF's order for 180 LCA Mk-1A fighter jets (worth ₹1.1 lakh crore) is running behind schedule due to engine supply issues from GE Aerospace.
HAL now aims to start deliveries by late 2026 and finish within four years.
On a brighter note, they just delivered two LCA Mk-1 trainers, three HTT-40 trainer planes and four Dhruv NG helicopters, which Singh described the handover of the three platforms as a milestone in India's push toward self-reliance in the defense manufacturing sector.