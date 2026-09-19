Rajnath Singh warns delays risk obsolescence as HAL delivers trainers

At a recent event, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called out delays in India's military projects, especially as HAL handed over two LCA Mk-1 trainers to the Air Force.

He urged Indian defense companies to stick to deadlines, warning that missing them could leave the country with outdated tech and higher costs.

As Singh put it, "Delays create (capability) gaps as those crucial defense requirements remain unaddressed. They also lead to cost escalation. The longer the delay, the higher the cost. At times, by the time we receive equipment based on a particular technology, more advanced technology has already emerged elsewhere in the world. What we have built may already be outdated by the time it reaches us." stressing that timely delivery is key for India's self-reliance.