Rajnath Singh warns India will retaliate if Pakistan provokes
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India won't hold back if provoked by Pakistan.
Speaking in Rajasthan after unveiling a statue, he reminded everyone of past actions like the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes, saying India stands firm on its zero tolerance policy toward terrorism.
India will respond across borders
Singh's message was direct: if anyone attacks Indian citizens, India will respond, even across borders.
He emphasized that the country won't stay silent in the face of aggression and is fully committed to protecting its people from cross-border terrorism.