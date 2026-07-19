Rajouri hit by flash floods after heavy overnight rain

Authorities jumped into action with urgent evacuations: more than 50 families living near the rivers had to leave fast.

Rescue teams and police worked through the chaos, moving people from danger zones around Abdullah and Tariq Bridges.

Local MLA Iftkhar Ahmad is back in town to help coordinate relief, while control rooms are set up for smoother rescue work.

Plans for damage checks will roll out once the waters go down, and Ahmad urged the district administration to immediately begin relief and rehabilitation measures for affected families.