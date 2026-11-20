Raju Das family evicted in Duliajan after reports of insensitivity
In Duliajan, Assam, the family of Raju Das, the main accused in a shocking triple murder, was evicted from their rented home on Wednesday.
Locals were upset after reports that Das's family kept playing loud music and hosting a meat feast even after the tragedy, which many saw as deeply insensitive.
Bhuyan family killed in robbery
The community is still reeling from the murders of Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza, and their daughter Niharika during a robbery on November 16.
Police say Raju Das and Amir Das attacked the Bhuyans with a hammer to pay off an online gaming debt.
Both suspects were caught at a train station with stolen goods soon after.
The investigation is ongoing as residents process what happened.