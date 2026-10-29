Raju Gupta in Kaushambi performs daughter's funeral rites though alive

Gupta has now disinherited his daughter, who was supposed to get married next month.

The family reported her missing, but police later found her safe with her boyfriend Amardeep Raidas.

Even after learning about her mother's death, the daughter chose not to attend the funeral.

She's legally an adult and her statement was recorded before a court, after which she was allowed to leave with Raidas, leaving the family struggling to cope with both loss and separation.