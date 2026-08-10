Rajya Sabha passes bill allowing digital bank records as evidence

Now, for digital records to count in court, banks need to prove their systems are reliable and the data has not been tampered with.

Certified copies can be signed digitally or by hand.

The bill also means bank officers will not have to show up in court unless there is a real reason, making things smoother for everyone.

Plus, these rules could potentially be extended to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and payment aggregators such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-linked services too, so the law could have a wider reach.