Gurugram hit-and-run: Men hold car rally in support of accused
What's the story
A group of men held a car rally in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday in support of Kalyan Singh Bainsla, the accused in a hit-and-run case, The Times of India reported. A mahapanchayat was also reportedly called in support of Bainsla. The hit-and-run incident involved Shivani Chauhan being chased and rammed off her motorcycle by Bainsla's car on Golf Course Road. The video of the incident had gone viral earlier this week.
Twitter Post
Visuals of the car rally in accused's support
गुरुग्राम हिट-एंड-रन मामले में गुर्जर समुदाय के खुलकर कल्याण बैसला के समर्थन में वायरल हो रहा ये वीडियो अगर सत्य है तो ये सभ्य समाज के लिए बेहद चिंताजनक हैं।— NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) September 18, 2026
सच कहूं तो यही वो भीड़ तंत्र है,
जिसका सपना हमारे देश के स्वार्थी नेताओं ने देखा है। जहाँ किसी व्यक्ति के आरोपी होने या…
Incident details
Police investigating if accused were under the influence of alcohol
Bainsla and his friends were allegedly returning from The Empire club on Saturday night. They had borrowed a Maruti Ciaz for their outing.
Police are still trying to determine if the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The police took Bainsla and his co-accused Lavnish to recreate the crime scene on Thursday as part of their investigation.
Legal developments
Cousin Lavnish also in custody
Bainsla was arrested from Rajgarh, Rajasthan, on Tuesday and is currently in police custody till Friday.
His cousin Lavnish, who has been reported to have instigated the chase and abused Chauhan during the incident, has also been remanded to custody.
The next hearing for this case is scheduled for September 18.
Victim's stance
I don't care what their followers are saying: Chauhan
Chauhan has demanded stricter action against Bainsla and his associates.
She rejected allegations that she was seeking publicity for followers, citing her political background from the 2022 municipal elections in Delhi.
"I don't care what their followers are saying. Their mentality is simply flawed," she said.
After his arrest, Bainsla tried to flee custody on the pretext of needing to urinate, but fell during the attempt and injured himself.
Charges filed
Charges of attempt to murder filed against Bainsla
The Gurugram Police have filed charges of attempt to murder against Bainsla after reviewing videos and CCTV footage.
Chauhan stated that she has sustained injuries and is advised to undergo an MRI and X-rays.
She alleged that Bainsla hurled a slur at her before the incident, adding to the severity of the situation.