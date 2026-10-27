Ram and Sita idols damaged in Chouhatta temple, blood-like discovered
India
Idols of Lord Ram and goddess Sita were found damaged at a temple in Chouhatta, Labhpur, in Birbhum district, leaving locals pretty upset.
A blood-like substance was also discovered at the site, which has raised even more questions and concerns in the community.
Police have launched an investigation and called forensic experts to figure out what happened.
Birbhum superintendent visits, forensic team called
Senior officers, including Birbhum's superintendent of police, visited the spot right away.
A forensic team has been called to examine the blood-like substance while police stay on alert to keep things calm.
Officials say they are treating this case as urgent and have promised that whoever is responsible will be held accountable.