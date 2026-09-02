Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust appoints Jitendra Mishra as CEO
Big news from Ayodhya: the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust just picked its very first CEO, Jitendra Mishra.
He's a retired Indian Air Force officer with nearly 40 years of service, and his appointment was announced at a meeting attended by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.
The move comes as part of the Trust's push for better management.
Jitendra Mishra chosen from 5,585 applicants
Mishra's military background is impressive: he handled major air operations like Operation Sindoor and has earned top honors, including the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal.
His selection followed a tough process, whittling down 5,585 applications using AI screening and manual reviews.
Alongside Mishra, new faces have joined the leadership team to help steer the Trust toward better management and organized operations.