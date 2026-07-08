Ram Janmbhoomi Trust forms 3-member panel after donation mishandling allegations
After allegations of donation mishandling, the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has put together a temporary three-member team to manage its finances.
The group includes Krishna Mohan (retired forest officer), Jagdish Aphale (IIT Bombay grad and temple engineer), and Chandan Rai (chartered accountant).
They will handle all banking work until permanent roles are decided at the next big Trust meeting in July 2026.
Jagdish Aphale joins, others deny involvement
Aphale, who has been central to building the temple, joins this interim team as they steer through these tricky times.
Meanwhile, Chandan Rai sent letters to both the public and investigators, making it clear he was not involved in changing how donations were counted during last year's Maha Kumbh, a process now under scrutiny for possible security lapses.
Also, former invitee Gopal Nagarkatte denied any role in the alleged scam and explained his absence from recent meetings was at the Trust's request.