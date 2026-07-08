Ram Janmbhoomi Trust forms 3-member panel after donation mishandling allegations

Jagdish Aphale joins, others deny involvement

Aphale, who has been central to building the temple, joins this interim team as they steer through these tricky times.

Meanwhile, Chandan Rai sent letters to both the public and investigators, making it clear he was not involved in changing how donations were counted during last year's Maha Kumbh, a process now under scrutiny for possible security lapses.

Also, former invitee Gopal Nagarkatte denied any role in the alleged scam and explained his absence from recent meetings was at the Trust's request.