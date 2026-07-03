Ram Mandir CCTV shows Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra stealing cash
India
CCTV footage has exposed two suspects, Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra, taking cash from the Ram Mandir donation counting room.
At first, they tried to dodge cameras, but eventually took money openly when they realized no one was watching.
Police have now arrested eight people, including these two, with footage confirming the theft.
Investigation finds donation counting security gaps
The investigation shows big security gaps at the temple.
Staff hired to count donations started work without ID cards and got in just using duty sheets.
Donations were counted at two centers with barely any surveillance, and jewelry donations weren't properly documented, making it easier for things to go missing.