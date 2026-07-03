Ram Mandir CCTV shows Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra stealing cash India Jul 03, 2026

CCTV footage has exposed two suspects, Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra, taking cash from the Ram Mandir donation counting room.

At first, they tried to dodge cameras, but eventually took money openly when they realized no one was watching.

Police have now arrested eight people, including these two, with footage confirming the theft.