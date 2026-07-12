Ram Mandir donation theft: Kamal Nayan Das defends Champat Rai

SIT arrests 8, valuables recovered

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the case has arrested eight people and recovered valuables linked to the alleged theft.

Rai dismissed all accusations as "baseless" and plans to respond after the SIT report is out.

After some procedural lapses were found, such as alleged unauthorized access to donation box keys, both Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, leading to new appointments in the Trust.