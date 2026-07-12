Ram Mandir donation theft: Kamal Nayan Das defends Champat Rai
Amid claims of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has stepped up to defend Champat Rai, the Trust's former general secretary.
Das called Rai "innocent" and said he was "betrayed," highlighting Rai's dedication to the temple cause.
He also reassured everyone that PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath would see justice done.
SIT arrests 8, valuables recovered
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the case has arrested eight people and recovered valuables linked to the alleged theft.
Rai dismissed all accusations as "baseless" and plans to respond after the SIT report is out.
After some procedural lapses were found, such as alleged unauthorized access to donation box keys, both Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, leading to new appointments in the Trust.