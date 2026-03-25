Ram Navami 2026: Date, significance, and best time to worship

Are schools and banks closed on Ram Navami?

It's a public holiday in many states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, so schools, banks, and government offices will be closed. Some places might shift their holiday to March 27 instead.

Separately, Delhi Public School will close on March 26 but reopen the next day.

Also worth noting: bank holidays vary by state (March 26 in Gujarat and Karnataka, but March 27 in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha).

And heads up: some schools will also get a break later that week for Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.