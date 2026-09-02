Ram Temple appoints 3 new trustees ahead of CEO announcement
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has appointed three new trustees at its meeting currently underway. The newly appointed members are Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi, Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya, and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad. This development comes as the trust prepares to appoint its first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) from a list of three candidates selected out of 5,585 applications.
Management overhaul
Trust meeting held after Champat Rai's resignation
The trust's meeting comes after a controversy over alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Eight people were arrested in connection with the case, and Champat Rai resigned as general secretary.
The meeting also discussed filling three vacant trustee posts and other administrative matters like amending the Trust deed and appointing a press spokesperson.
Operational focus
Kamalnayan Das says priority is smooth functioning of temple
Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Swami Kamalnayan Das, interim general secretary Dr. Krishna Mohan, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das and treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri were among those present at the meeting being held at the residence of the Trust president.
Kamalnayan Das stressed his priority was the smooth functioning of the temple.
"I have no knowledge about who will be made the CEO. My wish is that the affairs of the temple should run smoothly," he said.
CEO selection
Search committee submits report on CEO selection process
The search committee, headed by retired Justice Pramod Kohli and comprising retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former scientist Suresh Haware, submitted its final report to Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday.
Committee secretary Sameer Panda said they recommended "three highly qualified professionals" after a comprehensive evaluation based on institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity, and vision required to head an institution of national and international significance.
Names
Candidates will be ranked from one to three
Sources told PTI that retired bureaucrats are among the leading contenders for the CEO post.
The candidates will be ranked from one to three.
After deciding on the first-priority candidate, the Trust will approach them with a remuneration package.
If the candidate accepts the package, the announcement will be made, likely on Thursday.