Final interviews for Ram Mandir CEO post completed

Pandey, a 2003-batch IPS officer from Prayagraj, has served in key positions with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

He is known for his involvement in high-profile encounters and was SSP of several districts including Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut and Saharanpur.

On the other hand, Mishra is a retired bureaucrat with extensive administrative experience. He had a role in overseeing the development of the Kashi Corridor.