Final interviews for Ram Mandir CEO post completed
What's the story
The selection process for the first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has reached its final stage. The committee has completed interviews with all 16 shortlisted candidates, including former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajesh Pandey and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra. The interviews were held behind closed doors at the Green House in the temple complex on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Candidate profiles
Pandey, Mishra among candidates
Pandey, a 2003-batch IPS officer from Prayagraj, has served in key positions with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).
He is known for his involvement in high-profile encounters and was SSP of several districts including Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut and Saharanpur.
On the other hand, Mishra is a retired bureaucrat with extensive administrative experience. He had a role in overseeing the development of the Kashi Corridor.
Interview focus
Candidates quizzed on security management, administrative experience
The candidates were primarily asked about their professional background and administrative experience.
They were also quizzed on their understanding of security management at the temple complex, which has been under increased scrutiny after allegations of embezzlement of donations.
The final appointment will be decided by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust from a three-member panel prepared by the interview committee.
Financial oversight
Full-time CEO appointment amid embezzlement allegations
The move to appoint a full-time CEO comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Trust's financial management following allegations of embezzlement of donations meant for the temple.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, while three Trust officials, including former general secretary Champat Rai, have resigned from their positions.
The selection process started with 5,585 applications and was narrowed down to 16 shortlisted candidates through detailed evaluations and 111 online interactions.