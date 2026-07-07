Ram Temple donation theft: SIT probing ₹124cr spent on events
What's the story
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the donation theft at Ram Mandir, is reportedly looking into the ₹124 crore spent by the temple trust in Ayodhya on major events over two years. The investigation includes the consecration ceremony held on January 22, 2024, preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, and a flag-hoisting ceremony in November 2025, TOI reported. The SIT is auditing financial records from the past two years to ensure compliance with prescribed financial procedures and approvals.
Financial audit
Consecration ceremony expenses under scrutiny
The SIT is looking into the largest expenditure of ₹113 crore on Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony. This event was attended by around 8,000 guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Audit records show that major expenses included ₹35.97 crore on sheds and tent city infrastructure; ₹30.85 crore on the Akshat Pujan campaign; and ₹21.77 crore on publicity and advertisements, among others. ₹43 lakh spent by the Trust on arrangements for devotees during Maha Kumbh is also under review.
Event scrutiny
Past events also being investigated
The SIT is also probing the expenses of the first Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations in January 2025, when the trust spent ₹83 lakh, including ₹52 lakh on lighting and decoration alone. The Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony in November 2025, attended by around 6,000 guests, including PM Modi, is another major focus of the investigation. This event cost ₹10.12 crore according to trust records, with the average expenditure working out to around ₹16,000 per guest.
Donation verification
Precious metals and jewelry donations being verified
The SIT is also verifying records of precious metals and jewelry donated to Ram Lalla. Between November 2024 and February 2025, devotees donated 2.3kg of gold and 83.3kg of silver, according to Trust records. Additional offerings during Maha Kumbh included another 1.5kg of gold and 28kg of silver. Investigators are cross-checking documentation related to these donations, such as inventory records and storage arrangements.
Theft investigation
Allegations of cash concealment during counting process
In its investigation, the SIT has uncovered instances of employees allegedly concealing cash during the counting process. CCTV footage from between April 27 and June 5 captured around 70 suspicious instances of employees hiding currency notes in their clothes, pockets, and shoes. The report names six persons allegedly involved in these activities, all of whom are currently under arrest, along with two others.
Security lapses
Trustee Krishna Mohan named trust's interim general secretary
The scandal has already caused a significant shakeup within the trust. On Monday, the trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, who resigned in the wake of the donation theft row. Trustee Krishna Mohan was named interim general secretary, and the trust also announced a broader administrative review to improve oversight and regain public trust.