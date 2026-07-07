The SIT is auditing financial records from the past two years

Ram Temple donation theft: SIT probing ₹124cr spent on events

By Chanshimla Varah 10:58 am Jul 07, 202610:58 am

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the donation theft at Ram Mandir, is reportedly looking into the ₹124 crore spent by the temple trust in Ayodhya on major events over two years. The investigation includes the consecration ceremony held on January 22, 2024, preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, and a flag-hoisting ceremony in November 2025, TOI reported. The SIT is auditing financial records from the past two years to ensure compliance with prescribed financial procedures and approvals.