Ram Temple row: Accused reveals how theft was carried out 

Leadership changes

Rai and Mishra resigned after FIR was filed

After the FIR was filed on June 25, both Rai and Mishra resigned from their positions. They are now being questioned about their roles in overseeing temple operations and donation handling. The police are also probing how this theft went undetected for so long and if more people were involved in it. Amid this massive scandal, the trust, which holds meetings every three months, has decided to hold an emergency meeting on July 6, five days earlier than planned.