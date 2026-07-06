Ram Temple trust reports ₹3,264 cr donations, ₹582 cr remaining

Ram Temple trust faces SIT probe

To keep things transparent, the trust says it spent ₹391 crore on running costs and even turned silver offerings into bricks at a government mint (with all the paperwork done right).

But after allegations about donation counting irregularities, two top members resigned and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to look into things.

Political leaders like Pawan Khera (Congress) and Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) are calling for more accountability.

Krishna Mohan is now acting as interim general secretary while everyone waits for answers from the SIT by July 22.