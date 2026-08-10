Ram Temple trust shortlists 18 from over 5,300 CEO applicants

The Ram Temple is hiring its CEO, and more than 5,300 people threw their hats in the ring!

After sifting through all those applications, the trust has narrowed it down to just 18 finalists.

Their interviews are set for Tuesday and Wednesday, right at the temple itself.

The panel includes a retired judge, an army officer, and scientist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust, so it's pretty serious business.