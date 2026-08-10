Ram Temple trust shortlists 18 from over 5,300 CEO applicants
The Ram Temple is hiring its CEO, and more than 5,300 people threw their hats in the ring!
After sifting through all those applications, the trust has narrowed it down to just 18 finalists.
Their interviews are set for Tuesday and Wednesday, right at the temple itself.
The panel includes a retired judge, an army officer, and scientist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust, so it's pretty serious business.
CEO candidates must be practicing Hindus
Whoever gets picked will run everything behind the scenes at the temple: from daily operations to big decisions.
But this isn't your average job: candidates have to be practicing Hindus who strictly follow tradition, stick to a vegetarian diet, avoid alcohol, and be between 50 and 70 years old, with candidates with administrative experience likely to be preferred.
CEO search continues amid donations probe
This search comes while an investigation is still underway into alleged misuse of temple donations in June 2026, which led to arrests and cash recoveries.
The trust hopes the CEO will help keep things transparent and smooth going forward.