Ramanuj Goswami dies after jumping from moving Assam police vehicle
A 30-year-old man, Ramanuj Goswami, died after jumping from a moving police vehicle in Assam while being escorted back to Hatigaon Police Station after medical examinations at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
He was in custody for allegedly killing his wife, Riya Talukdar, earlier this month.
The escape attempt happened near Narakasur Pahar, and he was declared dead at the hospital soon after.
Riya Talukdar's head found in fridge
Goswami had surrendered to police on September 6. The murder came to light when neighbors noticed a foul smell and police found Talukdar's head in the fridge at their home.
Police say Goswami showed no remorse and allegedly threatened to kill a man he referred to as his wife's "sugar daddy" if he was released from jail during their visit to the crime scene on September 8.
Riya's family had alleged that Goswami had a history of drug addiction, and police are looking into those allegations and an old fraud case linked to him.