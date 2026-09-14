Ramanuj Goswami dies after jumping from moving Assam police vehicle

A 30-year-old man, Ramanuj Goswami, died after jumping from a moving police vehicle in Assam while being escorted back to Hatigaon Police Station after medical examinations at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was in custody for allegedly killing his wife, Riya Talukdar, earlier this month.

The escape attempt happened near Narakasur Pahar, and he was declared dead at the hospital soon after.