Ramdev's comments come as India's fertility rate has fallen to 1.9 children per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1.

The decline is even sharper in Andhra Pradesh (1.4) and Tamil Nadu (1.3), according to the government's 2024 Sample Registration System.

In Andhra Pradesh, families considering a third child are offered a ₹30,000 incentive under the state's plan, which increases to ₹40,000 for a fourth child.