Ramdev seeks population law, wants benefits denied after two children
What's the story
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has called for a population control law in India. Speaking in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, he said parents with more than two children should be deprived of all government benefits. "Anyone who wishes to have more children should at least consider the consequences," Ramdev added. Ramdev has previously suggested stripping voting rights from parents with more than two children and proposed limiting India's population to below 150 crore for the next 50 years.
Fertility decline
India's fertility rate has fallen below replacement level
Ramdev's comments come as India's fertility rate has fallen to 1.9 children per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1.
The decline is even sharper in Andhra Pradesh (1.4) and Tamil Nadu (1.3), according to the government's 2024 Sample Registration System.
In Andhra Pradesh, families considering a third child are offered a ₹30,000 incentive under the state's plan, which increases to ₹40,000 for a fourth child.
Incentives and worries
Ramdev's comments come amid regional efforts to manage fertility rates
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was once a proponent of population control, now fears an aging population may reduce the workforce.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister KG Arunraj said his state might consider similar incentives to control population growth.
Ramdev's statements come amid these regional efforts to manage fertility rates in India.